Albemarle school division to take over Bright Stars program

The Albemarle County school division will take over the Bright Stars preschool program, ending a 26-year-old partnership between the school system and local government.

Bright Stars is the county's public preschool program. Serving 4-year-olds, the program has been part of the county’s social services department and is funded by local government and the Virginia Preschool Initiative. In the coming school year, the school division will take over the financial management of the program.

Officials say the transition will be seamless and won’t affect services provided to families.

Maya Kumazawa, director of budget and planning for the division, told School Board members last week that the division would assume the leadership role of the Bright Stars program.

The division now will be responsible for applying for state preschool funds, known as the Virginia Preschool Initiative, as well as all programming and decision-making. The department of social services previously applied for and administered those funds.