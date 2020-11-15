Albemarle school division to host forums on strategic plan, loss of learning response

After these forums, the division will launch a community survey on strategic planning and plan more community feedback sessions. Under the current timeline, a draft of the new plan will be presented to the School Board in May and then implemented starting with the 2021-22 academic year.

In the second hour of the forums, schools Superintendent Matt Haas will gather feedback on how the division can address the learning loss students have experienced during school disruptions caused by the pandemic, including changes to the school calendar and summer school options, according to the release.

“The Portrait of a Graduate community forums are an opportune time to discuss the possible approaches that the school division can take to address student learning loss related to COVID-19 and school closures,” McLaughlin said. “We expect to have diverse points of view in those meetings, and that will give us a space to hear from families who represent some of the students affected. Any efforts we make to this end will be incorporated into our strategic planning, and we are very eager to hear from as many of our division’s stakeholders about this as possible.”