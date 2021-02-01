Albemarle school division to establish education foundation

The Albemarle County school division is working to establish an education foundation to support its strategic initiatives.

“An education foundation will align with the division and board's strategic priorities to accelerate progress in our efforts to support all students’ success and future options beyond high school,” Kimberly Link, the work and community-based learning coordinator for the division, told the county School Board during a recent presentation.

Following the presentation and after limited discussion, the board unanimously approved establishing the foundation. The budget for the coming fiscal year most likely will include funding to help launch the organization.

A team has been working on the foundation since the fall. The idea has been mentioned several times at board meetings, but Thursday’s meeting was the first time board members were briefed publicly on the topic. Board members often receive additional information in private meetings with division leaders.

Board members have said at previous work sessions that they see the foundation as a way to address inequities in the school system.