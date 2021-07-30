Albemarle school division sticking with indoor mask mandate

Under the division’s current policy, as revised July 8, masks are required of all students, staff and visitors in schools, offices and other school division facilities when students are present, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required during outdoor activities.

Earlier this week, the CDC said everyone in a school building should mask up. Previously, the agency had said anyone unvaccinated should wear a mask. The American Academy of Pediatrics also has recommended universal masking.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently not available to children 11 and younger.

In the release, the division said the decision not to change the mask policy was based on recommendations from the Blue Ridge Health District and follows rising case counts related to the delta variant of COVID-19.

Case counts in Albemarle County and the broader Blue Ridge Health District dropped significantly in May and June as vaccination rates increased.

Yet, the health district reported 330 new cases this month. That’s far fewer than the winter surge but comes after 96 new cases were recorded in June. Albemarle County’s seven-day average of new daily cases hit zero July 8 and remained in the low single-digits for much of the month. But that metric has slowly ticked up to seven.