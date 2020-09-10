Albemarle school division sees enrollment drop by 717 students

“I am troubleshooting and responding in real time for a majority of the school day,” she said. “... I am told there is more planning time in this schedule, but Friday is not here yet. We are having to create, find, link, upload and learn all at the same time. I have not started planning what I will be teaching next week.”

Gaertner’s concerns were echoed by Cheryl Knight, a teacher at Murray Elementary.

“I have struggled through the first three days of live teaching on Zoom and trying to figure out how to meet the needs of the students that I serve,” Knight said.

“I have been overwhelmed. I have spoken to many elementary teachers who are feeling discouraged and just dog-tired from these first few days. … I realize that this is the beginning of the year and some of that is to be expected. Please ask for the teachers’ feedback. Right now, most of us are too tired to sign up for public comment and put our thoughts on paper.”

As part of the division’s staged reopening plan, Haas will recommend a stage for the second quarter in a few weeks. The division currently is in Stage Two, meaning that most students are taking online classes. The division has outlined several factors, including the current COVID-19 conditions in the county and region, to determine whether to progress to the next stage.