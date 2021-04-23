Albemarle school division outlines learning recovery plans

No county-specific data was included in the presentation, but the plan does include gathering data on student achievement. Most national studies have said the pandemic most likely will exacerbate existing achievement gaps.

“The academic data will be really important at the end of this year, especially because we've brought students back this spring,” Sublette said.

“We're finding that not only are we able to then assess them in-person, which is critical, especially for our younger students, but we also are finding that they're really blossoming the more they're able to come into buildings. So there's a sweet spot of not wanting to overstep assessment but also wanting to make sure that we're getting the most useful data we can get.”

Sublette added that given what division staff know about how students learn and how that process changed in a virtual environment, they were able to start planning.

“We can wait for data; data’s great,” she said. “There's no need to wait to know that our students and our families have been through a trying year, and that this creates a wonderful opportunity for us to engage and to partner with our community.”