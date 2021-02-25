Albemarle school division looks to bump minimum hourly pay for part-timers to $14.29

Currently, 448 of the division’s 2,514 employees make less than $15 an hour. For full-time employees, the minimum starting wage is $10.20 and is proposed to be bumped to $15.

Raising the minimum pay rate for full-timers to $15 an hour also would mean hiking wages throughout the pay scale, increasing the cost of the proposal.

Overall, division staff said Thursday that moving full-time employees to at least $15 an hour and adjusting the pay scale would cost $2.8 million, which is $1.1 million less than what was included in the draft funding request.

That’s because of changes to how division staffers are planning to adjust the pay scale. They are continuing to tweak that strategy.

School Board member Judy Le said she wanted to see more specifics about how the division could bring the part-time employees to a minimum of $15 an hour, as well.

Division staff said that doing so would mean a bigger pay bump for full-time employees.

“We agree with you,” said Rosalyn Schmitt, the division’s chief operating officer. “It's important. We want to as soon as we are financially able to bring everybody up to $15.”