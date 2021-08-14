Albemarle school division hosting webinar on health strategies for upcoming year

A community information webinar about Albemarle County Public Schools' mitigation strategies for the upcoming academic year will be held Wednesday over Zoom.

A link to join the meeting will be sent to all families Monday and posted on the school division’s homepage at k12albemarle.org.

Information about the division’s instructional and operational plans for the 2021-22 school year can be found on the division's COVID-19 Response webpage, including details and a slide presentation on the division’s mitigation strategies.

The school year begins Aug. 23, with in-person instruction at all schools five days a week.

The division said more than 13,000 students will be attending schools, which will be the highest number since March 2020. About 400 students in grades K-12 are expected to attend ACPS' new all-virtual school.

The division is using a multi-layered range of mitigation strategies and practices, including a requirement that masks be worn inside schools.