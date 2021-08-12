Albemarle School Boards OKs transgender student policy, mandates vaccines for staff

Ollie Nacey, a rising freshman at Western Albemarle High School, attended the rally with her family.

“I feel like all of my support thus far has kind of been hiding behind a computer,” she said. “I spoke at the School Board meeting, and wrote the article for the school newspaper. Because all of my activism has been digital and none of it’s been me physically going anywhere, so I really want to take part and be at a thing physically.”

Nacey’s articles in the Henley student newspaper were highlighted in local media and criticized in a national conservative publication. When that happened, she said she wasn’t scared and thought her mother would handle it.

“I also thought it was outrageous that somebody would call out a 13-year-old,” she said.

Mary Nacey said the family wanted to support their daughter in attending the demonstration.

“If she’s brave enough to stand up and say what she believes, then we need to have even the slightest portion of that bravery and stand behind here because it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

Mary Nacey added that she supports the policy regarding transgender and gender-expansive students.