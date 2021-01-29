Albemarle School Board schedules Thursday special meeting for possible Stage Four recommendation

About 61.7% of elementary school families picked hybrid instruction, while 54.7% of middle and high school families did so, and participation rates vary across the schools, according to the division's survey results. About 75% of students at Virginia L. Murray Elementary will be learning in-person, compared to about 49% of those at Agnor-Hurt and Woodbrook elementaries.

At the middle school level, Jouett Middle School will have the lowest percentage of students in-person, with 45% picking the option. Henley Middle School has the highest at 63%.

About 45.6% of students at Albemarle High School picked the hybrid option, 52.7% of Monticello High School did so and 68.5% at Western Albemarle High School did so.

After Haas makes a recommendation, the School Board will vote on the proposal at a following meeting and Stage Four would begin two weeks later, according to a timeline published earlier this month. If plans for next week’s meeting hold, Stage Four could begin by March 1.