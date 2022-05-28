Albemarle School Board ponders employee engagement as educators continue call for collective bargaining

Fifteen percent of Albemarle County schools employees said they were strongly satisfied with the school system as a place to work, according to a recent survey.

Satisfaction levels for this year fell into the 14th percentile, which is low. Overall, the division’s results were in the 25th percentile nationally.

The survey from Gallup was focused on employee engagement, which is more about an employee’s relationship to work rather than an evaluation of their working conditions. The division's new strategic plan calls for measuring employee engagement.

The School Board got its first look at the survey results Thursday.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised that we scored pretty low,” board member Kate Acuff said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic might have affected employee engagement.

This is the first year of the survey, and the results will be a baseline for future comparisons. The division spent just under $60,000 on it, spokesman Phil Giaramita said.

About three-quarters of employees responded to the engagement survey, which was conducted from April 25 to May 14. Overall, about 31% of respondents were considered engaged employees, which means they are involved and enthusiastic about their work and workplace, according to Gallup. That’s in line with national trends.

The division contracted with Gallup on the survey because the organization works with other school systems, and the data from its Q12 survey can be compared nationally. The Q12 survey specifically measures engagement using 12 questions that Gallup has determined are the best way to improve employees’ productivity.

Albemarle County’s strategic plan adopted last summer calls for the division to attract, develop and retain high quality staff members. That objective is measured in part by looking at employee satisfaction levels. The division wants those levels to stay ahead of national trends.

“The more that our employees are engaged, the better we are likely to retain them and that will definitely benefit our students,” said Clare Keiser, the division’s assistant superintendent for organizational development and human resource leadership, at Thursday’s meeting.

Keiser didn't specifically address the results nor did other division leaders.

Retention data for this school year isn’t available yet, but board personnel reports show that resignations and retirements will likely be higher this school year than last year. In an analysis of personnel from the last six years, resignations and retirements at this point in the year were only higher in the 2018-19 school year.

So far this year, 87 employees have resigned and 28 have retired. In the 2018-19 school year, 97 had resigned by late May and 29 had retired.

The School Board work session on the survey results comes two weeks after the board voted down a request for collective bargaining from the Albemarle Education Association, which was supported by nearly 70% of employees and would’ve allowed employees to negotiate a contract with the school division. Supporters have said they think that collective bargaining would help improve employee morale and boost retention, citing conversations with their coworkers.

The association presented its proposed resolution in March.

Before the work session, school employees again pressed their case for collective bargaining and urged the board to work with the AEA to craft a resolution.

“We asked for and deserve the right to be heard and represented in the room where the conditions of our employment are decided,” said Liz Koenig, a teacher at Woodbrook Elementary.

Koenig said a teaching assistant at the school left in the middle of the year after the county changed the pay cycle for employees.

“This unilateral change to how and when we were paid left many employees scrambling to prepare financially, with the most negative effects burdening those least able to afford it,” Koenig said.

Collective bargaining, she said, would have given employees a voice in the process for the payroll change and more notice.

Other speakers at Thursday's meeting described working in schools where they don’t have the necessary support and resources.

“On top of having to teach our general education stuff, we are now having to take on the role of reading interventionist because the division continues to reduce intervention staffing," said Kathryn DeAtley, a kindergarten teacher and recent Golden Apple award winner.

‘Heavy on action’

On Thursday, Tim Hodges, a senior consultant with Gallup, walked the board through the results.

Employees had answered the questions on a scale from one to five, with one being strongly disagreed and five being strongly agreed. Hodges said there’s a difference between a four and five, and that the survey doesn’t label 2, 3 and 4 on the scale.

“A four isn’t a neutral and it’s not a positive,” he said. “It’s almost a soft no.”

About 23% of employees said they feel like their opinions seem to count at work. Overall, the division scored in the 19th percentile on that question. The division also scored lower on a question about whether employees have had someone discuss their progress with them.

The division ranked higher on questions that looked at whether employees felt someone cared about them at work and whether employees are committed to doing quality work.

On a scale of one to the five, the division’s overall results scored a 3.73. K-12 school systems in the 50th percentile score a 4, according to the presentation.

School principals and administrators will work through the survey results in the next few months and come up with a plan to boost employee engagement. Hodges suggested that plans “be light on the plan and heavy on the action.”

About 40% of respondents said their pay and incentives weren’t fair in comparison to the job market. Hodges said that’s a hard question to get people to say yes to.

Helena Klimon, a teaching assistant at Red Hill Elementary, said during public comment that without support from her partner and parents, she wouldn’t be able to live in the county.

"… Despite our efforts being integral to school success, in the past, our raises have not been commensurate with teachers," said Klimon, who supports collective bargaining. "All of this and yet I've been told time and time again by parents, students, teachers and administrators that the classroom I work in would not function without my presence.”

Teaching assistants start at $15.10 an hour, though some can start at a higher rate depending on experience and qualifications.

Near the end of the meeting, board member Judy Le said she wanted the division to set the minimum wage at the living wage rather than $15 an hour or at least use the figure as a benchmark.

According to MIT’s Living Wage calculator, $18.59 an hour would be considered a living wage in Albemarle County for one adult with no children.

Other board members agreed that it was worth looking at.

“Our classified staff is often overlooked and they are many times dealing with the students as much as teachers or providing services that are just as valuable, and I feel like they are sometimes neglected in the conversation,” board member Katrina Callsen said.

