Albemarle School Board incumbents expound on why they're seeking another term

Rio District

For Callsen, who was first elected in 2017, another term is a way to serve the community and help the division move past the pandemic, as well as keep working on a number of projects that were sidetracked in the last year.

“I thought it was pretty important to have someone on the board who had experience with what was going on before COVID and experience with what we had to go through with COVID so that the recovery efforts could be kind of streamlined,” she said. “I think it would have been difficult to have a new board member come in to that.”

Callsen, who taught with Teach for America for two years, is a lawyer with the city of Charlottesville.

Her immediate focus in a second term would be on learning recovery and achievement.

“I think sometimes that's been lost during the conversation,” she said of student achievement. “So I think I'm going to be really focused on learning recovery and making sure that all children are graduating with the skills and competencies they need to be successful in the adult world.”

She’d like to also see all third-graders passing their state reading exams.