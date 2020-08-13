Albemarle School Board hears about mask policy, Sutherland name recommendation

The division plans to review schools named for individuals, but Sutherland was the first to go through the new review process, which was revised following the contentious renaming of Paul H. Cale to Mountain View Elementary in order to focus the review on the school community and not make it a referendum on the individual.

During the Sutherland review, school and community members told the advisory committee that they would have liked more information about the namesake before weighing in.

About 57% of those who responded to an initial community survey did not want the name changed.

“We chose to proceed with Sutherland because he was the contemporary of Cale,” said Jasmine Fernandez, the committee’s leader and a project manager for the division.

Sutherland was an educator with the county schools and a member of the county School Board and Board of Supervisors. He also supported continued segregation of the schools during his time in office, according to documents produced for the Mountain View renaming.