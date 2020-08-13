Albemarle School Board hears about mask policy, Sutherland name recommendation

With few exceptions, students and staff members in the Albemarle County school division will have to wear a mask or cloth face covering while on the school bus or in buildings under a new policy presented to the School Board on Thursday.
Masks will be required regardless of physical distancing, an apparent change from what division officials discussed last month. Teachers argued for a stronger requirement because of recent evidence that the novel coronavirus is airborne.
“When in doubt, in default, you’re wearing a mask,” School Board attorney Ross Holden said during the presentation.
The school division is planning to start the school year mostly online Sept. 8 in the second stage of its reopening plan. Under Stage Two, students without internet access, some with disabilities and English-language learners would be allowed into the buildings for online classes.
Recently, the Thomas Jefferson Health District started encouraging schools to require masks for all students, teachers and staff.
“There is more and more evidence that cloth face coverings and masks assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” TJHD spokeswoman Kathryn Goodman said in a statement. “... Masks, combined with six-foot physical distancing, will increase the safety of all students, teachers and staff. TJHD strongly urges all school districts to require masks at all times if in person.”
The policy would apply to visitors and anyone else in the school 2 and older.
According to the policy, students can remove their masks for eating and drinking while six feet apart and can be exempted by the school principal due to a documented medical condition or disability or because of special behavioral or individualized needs as determined by the superintendent or special-education director.
For sports, recess and physical education classes, masks won't be required if a physical distance of 10 feet can be maintained. But for those not actively engaged in physical activity, such as those standing on the sidelines, masks will be required.
Students may remove masks and face coverings on a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs or activities or as otherwise determined by a teacher.
The board is expected to vote on the mask policy as part of the consent agenda at its Aug. 27 meeting.
The masks would be governed by the division’s dress code, which was officially amended Thursday evening to include an explicit ban on Confederate imagery, lettering or insignias of organizations or groups associated with white supremacy, racial hatred or violence.
That has been the practice in the school system since March 2019 when schools Superintendent Matt Haas reinterpreted the dress code and issued new guidelines.
The Hate-Free Schools Coalition of Albemarle County has fought for this change for years. After discussing amending the dress code at several meetings last year, the policy change passed Thursday as part of the School Board’s consent agenda without any board discussion.
For students who don’t comply, Holden said school staff will have conversations with that student about the policy and why it’s important. If non-compliance continues, the student might not be allowed to continue with in-person classes.
Also on Thursday, Haas recommended Lakeside Middle School as the new name for Mortimer Y. Sutherland Middle School, agreeing with an advisory committee’s suggestion.
If the School Board votes to change the name, it would not be effective until July 2021, according to Thursday’s presentation.
Lakeside was the top choice among students and parents and reflects the school’s geography. The other three finalist names community members could choose from were Lakeside, Willow Creek and Rivanna.
The division plans to review schools named for individuals, but Sutherland was the first to go through the new review process, which was revised following the contentious renaming of Paul H. Cale to Mountain View Elementary in order to focus the review on the school community and not make it a referendum on the individual.
During the Sutherland review, school and community members told the advisory committee that they would have liked more information about the namesake before weighing in.
About 57% of those who responded to an initial community survey did not want the name changed.
“We chose to proceed with Sutherland because he was the contemporary of Cale,” said Jasmine Fernandez, the committee’s leader and a project manager for the division.
Sutherland was an educator with the county schools and a member of the county School Board and Board of Supervisors. He also supported continued segregation of the schools during his time in office, according to documents produced for the Mountain View renaming.
The advisory committee made up of teachers, parents and other community members decided in June not to recommend keeping the Sutherland name, citing his resistance to school desegregation and support of reappointing a School Board member who supported segregation.
Board members said they were uncomfortable with disseminating biographical information about school namesakes and concerned about the process becoming an indictment.
“I had hoped we were going to get away from doing a forensic deep dive into everybody's past,” board member Kate Acuff said. “… I guess the issue of aligning the names with the goals of the school division sort of undermines my argument, but I'm not 100% comfortable with that aspect of this process.”
Board Chairman Graham Paige and others said it’s hard to avoid the biographical review as part of the renaming process.
“There is a why that certain people should not be the names of schools, and if we just rename it and don't acknowledge a reason, I think that's a mistake,” board member David Oberg said. “I think we should own who we are.”
