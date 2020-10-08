Albemarle School Board votes 4-3 to move to move to Stage Three

Jeannie Ballard, a teacher at Mountain View Elementary, said Stage Three would mean that the school could go from having 25 students in the building to 400.

“It’s too much too soon,” she said. “We’re going to disrupt the progress we’ve made by starting over in teams of the classmates and teachers, possible or probable quarantines, and then flu season is right around the corner. It’s too much too fast.”

Parents who spoke also wanted answers about the plan for the all-virtual learning, whether their children would have the same teacher and about how the at-home learning days would work. On Wednesday, Haas said it was not a guarantee that students would have the same teacher or that the schedule would stay the same for those who stick with virtual classes.

“I don’t feel that parents were given clarification about specifics of what virtual or hybrid will look like,” said Jennifer Warren, a teacher. “There’s so many questions that I feel were not answered or the information wasn’t given to us.”

Haas said at the start of his presentation that he wanted to make sure that all the questions get answered.