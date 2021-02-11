County School Board pushes back start of Stage Four to allow for staff to be fully vaccinated

About 33 students and three staff members are quarantining because of possible exposure to COVID-19. Two Albemarle County basketball teams saw their seasons end early because of the need to quarantine.

Division officials remain confident in the effectiveness of mitigation strategies such as masking and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus in schools.

There has been one outbreak of COVID-19 in the county schools. Two students and one staff member at Scottsville Elementary tested positive in that outbreak.

The division doesn’t have a plan to track the compliance of mitigation measures at each school, and officials said in an interview that concerns should be brought to the principal.

Rosalyn Schmitt, chief operating officer for the division, said in an interview said the division has worked to empower administrators and teachers to speak up if they see a problem.

“This is our community and the more we’re in this and feel like we can say something, we should,” Collins said.

One mitigation measure is social distancing and keeping students six feet apart in the classroom. The division doesn’t have an across-the-board cap on in-person or virtual classes.

“So as long as there’s about six feet in between the students, that is our cap,” Schmitt said. “I can’t give you a specific number. It depends on the size of the room.”

