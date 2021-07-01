Albemarle School Board caps public comment at 40 speakers

The Albemarle County School Board is tweaking its public comment procedures to limit the number of speakers following several meetings with dozens of speakers.

The board will cap the number of speakers at 40 and use a random lottery to pick those speakers if more than 40 people sign up, according to a news release. Jon Zug, clerk for the Albemarle County Circuit Court, will pick the speakers using a random selection system similar to the one used for jury selection.

School division spokesman Phil Giaramita said that Zug was chosen because board members believed the lottery could only work if the process was seen by the public as being fair, open, tried and true.

Officials said in the release that the changes will offer “as much opportunity as possible for public comment while allowing for the efficient conduct of school division business.”

The new rules will go into effect for the School Board’s next meeting, on July 8, which will be held virtually. The deadline to sign up for public comment is 2 p.m. July 8. Signups will open at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at k12albemarle.org/school-board.