Albemarle School Board backs Henley, anti-racism policy in joint statement following uproar

Parents who have spoken at meetings criticized the anti-racism policy and said the Henley lessons overstepped the school’s role, discriminated against their children who hold different beliefs and created divisions among students. They’ve called for a pause to the anti-bias lessons, a review of those lessons and for a rollback of the anti-racism policy.

The three-page statement from the board and Haas reaffirms the goals and provisions of the anti-racism policy, including eliminating the achievement gap, reducing demographic disparities in school programs and responding to student reports of racial harassment and bullying.

“These are non-negotiables,” the statement read. “We are firmly committed to achieving these outcomes and to supporting the inclusive programs and activities that make this possible. We welcome all points of view in how best to strengthen our continuous growth model, and we reject all efforts that would have us resist positive change in favor of the status quo.”

All board members and Haas signed the statement dated July 12.