Albemarle ready to start redistricting Crozet, Brownsville elementaries

The redistricting process will be the first since 2017, when Woodbrook Elementary was expanded and more than 200 students changed schools.

School Board members received an overview of the redistricting process and timeline at their Aug. 12 meeting. Under the proposed timeline, the board will hold a public hearing in January and then vote on Haas’ recommendation.

Four committee members will represent Brownsville and four will represent Crozet, along with one representative from the Long Range Planning Advisory Committee. The final member of the committee will be recommended by the Office of Community Engagement, according to division documents.

Applications for the committee opened up after Thursday’s approval. The committee will hold at least two community meetings to present different redistricting scenarios and hear feedback before making a recommendation to Haas.

Patrick McLaughlin, the division’s chief of strategic planning, will oversee the committee.

The new attendance areas for the two schools should serve the district for at least three to five years with a goal of five to seven, according to an outline of the redistricting study.