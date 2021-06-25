Albemarle ramps up culturally responsive teaching training

“Now, I'm very intentional about thinking about even the smallest of things that need to change in order to create big change,” Williams said of the training. “… It’s slow; it’s painful. You have to be OK with this coming in small steps because everyone is on a different continuum and you have to respect where they are. But you have to be willing to push and expect progress.”

Looking ahead to next school year, Williams said CRT is informing the class placement process.

“We see this as an opportunity to reboot our school when we bring everybody back in,” she said.

In a difficult school year, Williams said it was not easy for her and Underwood to keep their eye on their CRT work.

“But it ended up being the most important part of the work we did this year,” she said.

Underwood said CRT provided a perfect way into thinking about learning recovery in the coming school year and meeting students’ social-emotional needs.

“That is meeting each student where they are and partnering with their families to look at strengths,” she said. “I just think that's so incredible. I think that will help us tremendously.”