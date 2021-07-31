Albemarle parents upset with lack of summer program for special education preschoolers

“This has been a constant focus for us and it will be the subject of our next School Board meeting on Thursday evening,” Haas said in the release. “It’s also why we are doing this summer what is a rarity for any school division: We are offering no-fee summer programming to all students at all of our schools from July 6-30, and we hope as many students as possible will be able to participate.”

Beard said not including preschoolers in special education was “depressing and laughable, all at the same time.”

“When the superintendent says all students, he doesn't actually mean all students in so much as that doesn't include preschoolers with disabilities,” she said. “There’s a total mismatch between stated priorities and what’s actually happening.”

After more than a year out of school, her daughter has missed out on time with typically developing peers, which has been challenging. LB has a rare genetic condition and medical issues put her at higher risk for COVID-19, so Beard said they were careful about whom she interacted with, moving all therapy outside.

“That's one of the things that I think she's really missed out on is that modeling that's available to her by being with typical peers,” she said. “That was a huge benefit of being in the ECSE classroom before the pandemic.”