Albemarle parents to sue schools over anti-racism policy

“Since the School District implemented the policy, R has heard her son joke about and discuss his race in a negative way that she never observed him doing before the School District started implementing the policy,” Langhofer wrote.

Several of the plaintiffs are Catholic, and others are Protestant. According to the complaint, the school system’s efforts to eliminate racism conflict with the plaintiff's religious and philosophical beliefs.

“Plaintiffs’ faith teaches them that God creates all people equal, and that a person’s race has no relation to that person’s inherent dignity as a child of God,” Langhofer wrote. “Accordingly, plaintiffs believe that all people should receive equal and loving treatment.”

The complaint echoes several points made over the summer at School Board meetings in response to the Henley lessons. The content of the lessons has alarmed a group of parents who said the units overstepped the school’s role, discriminated against their children who hold different beliefs, infringed on parental rights and created divisions.