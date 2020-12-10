Albemarle outlines plan for hybrid learning under Stage Four

“We hear so much about pandemic loss of learning, and it seems like that would be something that we would want to continue to prioritize for those students,” Le said.

During Thursday’s meeting, a student athlete and two parents urged the School Board to restart winter sports, which were postponed until January after the division announced it was switching all classes to virtual next week and the week following winter break as a precaution.

Three teachers who spoke expressed concerns about the division’s Stage Four plans, as well as the need for additional training in helping them talk about the pandemic with students.

“I would just like to ask you all to think about equity and think about kids being moved around again in Stage Four, because I'm not sure how we can do anything in Stage Four without kids and teachers being moved again,” said Debbie Stollings, a virtual second-grade teacher at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School. “We're exhausted, and the kids are exhausted. It’s a lot of time on the screen.”