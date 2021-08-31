Albemarle mask policy keeps some students with disabilities out of buildings

That alternative education program is the division’s virtual school, Giaramita said.

For students who are uncomfortable wearing a mask in the building, schools are providing accommodations such as mask breaks, taking students for walks outside the school when they need relief from wearing a mask and increasing the amount of outdoor instruction, Giaramita said.

Volodin had an meeting with the individualized education program team Tuesday to discuss the virtual placement. The division didn’t change its overall stance, though school staff in the meeting discussed ways to bring Daniel into the building to help with mask wearing and follow the policy, including allowing him to come into the building for two hours a day to work on masking, she said. Volodin rejected the two-hour option.

Dezyana Walker received a similar message during an IEP meeting last week, which she called to discuss her four-year-old’s placement. School officials told her on the first day of school that her daughter needs to do virtual learning and mask training. Walker had to pick up her daughter, Malaya Shore, from Woodbrook Elementary on the first day of school because she wouldn’t keep a mask on.

Malaya has severe autism and is part of the early childhood special education program, Walker said.