Albemarle joins other school systems in mandating student-athletes get vaccinated

The vaccines themselves are safe and effective at preventing severe illness and death, officials with the health district as well as medical professionals have said repeatedly. Some people experience side effects ranging from fatigue to, on very rare occasions, inflammation of heart muscle and blood clots. In the face of a disease that has caused more than 685,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, experts have stressed that it is important for people, particularly parents, to consider the high risk of contagion, illness and possible death from COVID-19 versus the much lower risk of side effects from a shot.

The vaccines were developed within several months in part because of research that had been underway since 2003 to find a vaccine for another coronavirus, SARS-CoV-1. That virus had led to the SARS epidemic that killed 774 people that year.

No corners were cut or steps skipped in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, experts have explained. All three vaccines for the new coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, went through clinical trials involving thousands of people at many sites across the country throughout 2020. Because scientists were able to utilize technology and knowledge gained in fighting the previous virus, the COVID-19 vaccines first became available faster than any other vaccine in history.