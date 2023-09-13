More than 2.5 million middle and high school students nationwide say they vape using e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to crack down on that number locally with a little help from some new technology.

As part of a summer makeover that saw Albemarle High School’s four gender-specific bathrooms transformed into 23 single-user stalls, the school division installed vape-sensing detectors on the ceiling of each of those stalls, a roughly $1 million project.

The number of students who have been caught is already in the double digits, according to school staff. School started three wees ago.

While administrators were initially worried that single-user bathrooms would encourage vaping and other poor decisions, since there is less visibility, what they found was it has actually helped hone in on specific troublemakers.

“With that and privacy, we thought it'd be an even bigger problem to tackle," Lindsay Snoddy, director of building services for the school division, told The Daily Progress.“With single-use restrooms, it's easier than a communal restroom to detect who's vaping.”

The alerts that the detectors send to school administrators are extremely specific, she said. Sensors can detect the substance used as well as any physical tampering. It has the ability to distinguish between vaping, vaping THC or just spraying perfume.

Although the sensors are still new, there is already a detailed protocol for when the detectors sense vaping, according to Darah Bonham, Albemarle High School principal.

“When that sensor goes off then communication is sent to the admin team and our security team, and then we're able to identify the space where it came from, the student that was using and then follow up further with questioning and see if any violations happened to have taken place,” Bonham told The Daily Progress.

Students were made fully aware of the sensors, Bonham said. It was discussed in class meetings.

It has also been made clear that students are not immediately found guilty at the sound of the alarm, she said.

“But it does provide reasonable suspicion that we are allowed to ask questions and make sure they don't have anything on their person,” Bonham said. “If they end up having a vape or something of that nature, then we follow the normal protocol as far as disciplinary action.”

Albemarle High School is not the first school in the district with single-user bathrooms. That was Center I, Albemarle County Public Schools’ nontraditional academic facility that opened in 2018.

“We had really positive feedback about them, and that was a project that we wanted to bring to Albemarle High school,” Snoddy said.

The project design implemented feedback from Albemarle students and staff.

“There had been conversations among students and others about people utilizing bathrooms for things they shouldn't be, or congregating in larger bathrooms,” Bonham said. “Students felt like they wanted more privacy to people feel more safe, so the initiative that was supported by the superintendent was put forth to remodel both the upstairs and downstairs bathroom.”

The AHS bathroom remodel began in June and finished the day before students went back to school on Aug. 23, according to Snoddy.

While Albemarle is not the first with single-user bathrooms, it is the first with the senors.

It’s a guinea pig. The division aims to implement sensors at all secondary schools, according to Snoddy.

“We did apply for an annual security equipment grant that's available through the state, and we have applied for additional funding to do this at additional schools — the vaping sensor portion — so we hope to know about that funding in November,” Snoddy said.