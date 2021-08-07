Albemarle father expounds on support for transgender student policy

For families that aren’t supportive, Ross Holden, the School Board attorney for Albemarle, said the division would offer services to help families and students address the issue.

Oldham said his wife received support from local organizations such as PFLAG Blue Ridge, while he did his own research.

“I have done some reading, learning about how kids who don't have an accepting environment suffer, and how much better the outcomes are for kids in houses where their names are used, and their pronouns are used,” he said. “It’s like night and day, so that made it sort of a no-brainer for me.”

Gray came out to his dad in sixth grade, and Oldham said that took some getting used to.

“The first time I tried to say 'he' for the kid who I formerly knew as my daughter was brutal; my brain just exploded,” he said. “And now, I've done it enough times, and I don't even think about it.”

Oldham said both of his children are happy getting to be the people they see themselves as.