Albemarle eyes moving Mountain View fifth-graders to Walton to ease capacity crunch

Bringing students back full time to an overcrowded Mountain View Elementary could entail moving fifth-graders to Walton Middle School, parents recently learned.

Otherwise, Mountain View would need to use the art room, music room, library and an outdoor trailer that doesn’t have running water to accommodate all students from preschool to fifth grade, Principal Cyndi Wells said at a virtual community meeting last week.

“This is complex; this is not easy,” Wells told families. “This is challenging, but I have confidence that we can figure this out together. Every change we’ve had this year through each of the stages has seemed impossible, and we did it and we did it together.”

About 60 fifth-graders have in-person classes at Walton this year following the Albemarle County school division’s move to Stage Four in mid-March, though they still have access to all of the same classes and teachers as they would at Mountain View. Walton is about a 10-minute drive from the elementary school.