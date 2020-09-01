Albemarle expects 5% of students to attend class in-person

About 685 students — most of whom don’t have internet access — have opted to come to Albemarle County school buildings for virtual classes this school year, which starts next Tuesday.
The division invited about 10% of its students, including those who are learning the English language or have special needs, into school buildings to support them with virtual classes. All other students will start the school year at home. The number of students who will be in the buildings as part of Stage Two of the division’s reopening plan was not set in stone as of last Thursday’s School Board meeting as principals continue to talk with families.
During a discussion last Thursday about virtual learning, several board members were concerned about how the division would ensure consistent and equitable practices across the schools, especially at the elementary level, and the lack of firm answers about virtual learning expectations, from attendance to what will be required of families.
“At this point, I'm joining the throngs of people and saying we need to know,” said Katrina Callsen, vice-chairwoman of the School Board, after a presentation on virtual learning for elementary school. “It’s the week after next. And, somehow all parents need to know that in the K-5 range.”
As of Tuesday, the division-wide FAQ had not been updated to include more information about grading, attendance or other virtual learning expectations. Assignments will be graded, though elementary students will not receive letter grades. For attendance, students will be counted as present by attending an online class or submitting an assignment. Classwork also can be completed on Saturday or Sunday. The division currently doesn't have plans to require cameras to be on for online classes. The online classes will be recorded and participation is not mandatory, officials said last week.
Thursday’s presentation also included an early look at enrollment for the school year. Overall, about 13,447 students were enrolled, which is 500 fewer students than this time last year. A more formal update will be presented to board members Sept. 10.
Rosalyn Schmitt, the division’s chief operating officer, said the number of kindergarten students was much lower than expected. Some parents could be holding their students back, but she couldn’t say exactly what was driving the increase and planned to do more analysis with the final numbers. The division had been expecting about 200 students more this year, so the current enrollment is 700 less than projected.
Schools Superintendent Matt Haas said 500 fewer students could mean $1.5 million less in state funding. However, he said the division is in a good place financially and the lower enrollment shouldn’t be “extremely impactful.”
Of the 685 students who will be in the buildings next week, more than half qualified for an invitation because they didn’t have access to high-speed internet, 202 were English-Language learners and 79 are in the special education program. The division had expected to invite about 1,000 to 1,500 students, according to board documents.
At 101, Albemarle High School will have the largest number of students in the building, according to the presentation. At the elementary level, most of the students attending in-person will be the Urban Ring elementary schools including Agnor-Hurt, Greer and Mountain View.
About 138 staff members will work with students in the buildings, including 31 learning coaches who will supervise those who don’t have internet access. The other student groups will work with English as a Second Language or special education teachers. Those working in the buildings volunteered to do so, according to the division.
Teachers have the option to work from their classrooms. Masks will be required, and the division is implementing several safety measures to protect against the novel coronavirus.
Equity Concerns
Board member Judy Le said she wanted a clearer explanation of how officials will make sure schools are adhering to equitable best practices.
“I see there's like a wide variation between schools, and it really truly concerns me about equity,” Le said. “Because I appreciate the sharing lessons and that's great, but I want to see best practices in every school, and I am not assured of that at all, so I would love to have more assurance.”
Deputy Superintendent Debbie Collins said that teachers learned in summer professional development about best practices with online learning platforms and that principals are meeting regularly to ensure consistency. She also said teachers are attending more virtual meetings to help them collaborate and share best practices.
Le asked who was overseeing the learning to ensure equity.
Haas responded that schools have for the last century presented the illusion of equity. Virtual learning, he said, will give officials a clearer picture of inequities in school and present opportunities to address them.
“Your questions are right on the spot, and I want to keep those in the forefront,” he said. “... These are the ones we have been asking our staff.”
Haas said principals are ultimately responsible for equity and that he will hold them accountable, but he didn’t say exactly how he would do that.
“Before school starts, in every case, we will have a 100% response [from families] at every school,” he said. “I will not accept a principal not reaching out. I’m the one responsible for that.”
Haas added that with parents observing lessons and division-level conversations, he and other officials will have a greater opportunity to be aware of what’s happening in the classrooms.
“We just have to take advantage of it,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!