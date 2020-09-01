Albemarle expects 5% of students to attend class in-person

About 685 students — most of whom don’t have internet access — have opted to come to Albemarle County school buildings for virtual classes this school year, which starts next Tuesday.

The division invited about 10% of its students, including those who are learning the English language or have special needs, into school buildings to support them with virtual classes. All other students will start the school year at home. The number of students who will be in the buildings as part of Stage Two of the division’s reopening plan was not set in stone as of last Thursday’s School Board meeting as principals continue to talk with families.

During a discussion last Thursday about virtual learning, several board members were concerned about how the division would ensure consistent and equitable practices across the schools, especially at the elementary level, and the lack of firm answers about virtual learning expectations, from attendance to what will be required of families.