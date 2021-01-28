Albemarle employees could be getting another bonus

“We believe that this is having an impact, as we are seeing applicant pools that are half the size that they normally are, and the withdrawal rate for those that have expressed interest in the position of police officer is about three times the normal rate,” she said. “Of course, current events are certain to play a part in this, but maintaining the competitive salary is one area that we can influence.”

Supervisors asked for more information about the public safety pay scale market comparisons.

All of the School Board members said increasing the teacher pay scale is a priority.

In terms of teacher pay, Charlottesville is 3.5% higher than Albemarle for the initial level of pay, 5.6% higher at 15 years of experience and 8% higher at 30 years of experience.

Louisa County also pays teachers higher at 30 years of experience.

“I continue to be concerned that we consistently lag behind Charlottesville, which I think is our best comparison in this market basket, and we don’t even look that good compared with Louisa, at the beginning or at the end,” School Board member Kate Acuff said.

She said she is also still concerned that the division will never catch up in terms of funding teachers without a strategic plan.

“I think we need a broader strategy for teacher compensation. Whether it’s a five-year or 10-year or whatever plan, I think we need to be looking at more than an annual couple percent,” Acuff said.

