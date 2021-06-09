Albemarle educator eyes seat on city School Board

Morse moved to Charlottesville from Albemarle in fourth grade and attended city schools all through his senior year, except for one year. In middle and high school, Morse said he was placed in lower-level classes but had an eighth-grade civics teacher help him get in the right classes. But when he went to Charlottesville High School, he said he was told that he wasn’t prepared for the more advanced classes.

“I didn't know any better; my mom didn't know any better,” he said.

During his junior year, Morse attended Monticello High School, where teachers helped him access more advanced classes, including dual-enrollment and Advanced Placement courses.

In his senior year, when he was back at CHS and in an upper-level class, he said there weren’t enough seats in that classroom, so he transferred to the lower-level course to have a comfortable seat.