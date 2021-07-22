Albemarle division to hold information session about transgender student policy

The Albemarle County school division will provide more information about a proposed policy aimed at protecting transgender and gender-expansive students next week.

The information session will be streamed online starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the school system. School Board Attorney Ross Holden will present the proposed policy, and then equity specialist Lars Holmstrom will discuss the research that drove the policy’s development and the associated goals.

Livesteaming the meeting means that there won’t be an opportunity for people to ask questions or discuss the policy with the presenters, according to the release. The division said in the release that the livestream form is accessible to large groups of people.

Questions and comments can be emailed to TransgenderPolicyFeedback@k12albemarle.org. All questions will be answered and posted online prior to the board’s Aug. 12 meeting, when the policy will be voted on.

The session can be viewed at streaming.k12albemarle.org under "ACPS Events."