Albemarle County Supervisors, School Board kick off capital spending discussions

“And we rarely get to the other things like addressing the needs for renovation and modernization of our facilities,” she said. “The current facility average for our facilities is over 50 years, and that needs to be addressed to have learning spaces that are designed for the way that we teach now.”

County staff are planning to take a different approach to financing capital projects. For the coming fiscal year, staff members are not initially planning on a real estate tax rate increase. Before the pandemic, officials have weighed an annual one-cent tax rate increase to pay for capital projects. That’s off the table for now, according to the presentation.

Board chairman Ned Gallaway said that new schools have to be in play during discussions about school capacity, but he also wanted more information about where the new buildings would go and how big they would be. He added that the stronger long-term solution to the issue is finding the right size for new schools.