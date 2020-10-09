Albemarle County schools will move to Stage Three

“We need to know the number of students before we can talk about the accommodations for staff,” Deputy Superintendent Debbie Collins said. “But I would say, we heard you. I will talk to principals about that flexibility for parents who would prefer to keep the teacher if they go hybrid or virtual. I know that would be something principals will talk about.”

Stage Three means that as many as 2,500 students total could be in school buildings a day as the division offers face-to-face classes for the first time since schools closed in March near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other groups of students, including those who haven’t engaged with virtual learning, will be able to come to school for online classes and work with a learning coach.

When not at school, students will have online assignments to work on with support from teaching assistants and can attend virtual specials such as art and PE as part of the hybrid learning plan.

Seth Kennard, principal of Baker-Butler Elementary, said Thursday that the instruction time in Stage Three shouldn’t change from Stage Two as students move from four half-days of live instruction to two full days.

“Minute to minute, it’s about the same.” he said.