Albemarle County school division sets thresholds for returning to all-virtual classes

In Albemarle, the thresholds focus on two of the CDC’s core indicators: the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days and the percent of positive tests over the last 14 days. The third core indicator is the ability of a school system to implement a range of mitigation measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.

The division will move to Stage One — online-only classes — if the first indicator is above 200 new cases for seven consecutive dates and if the positivity rate is above 8%. If necessary to return to Stage One, the division said it will notify School Board members, employees and families immediately, and the transition would occur at the beginning of the following week.

The Albemarle Education Association, which represents county teachers, criticized the thresholds in a statement Tuesday, saying it would like to see them revised to include numbers in lower risk categories.

A shift to Stage One doesn’t require School Board approval. The division said it will go back to Stage Three when both measures decrease for 14 days and at least one measure is below the threshold.