Albemarle County Public Schools increase bus driver pay

The Albemarle County Public School Board is increasing school bus driver pay in an effort to attract more drivers to the district.

Effective Dec. 17, bus drivers for county schools will make $21.50 an hour, an increase from the roughly $16.50 starting hourly wage. The move, made at a Thursday school board meeting, comes three weeks after the Charlottesville City Council bumped bus driver pay to $21.

“Our bus drivers were making more than 10% below the market,” said county schools spokesman Phil Giaramita. That market includes other school divisions as well as the city of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.

The county schools made the pay increase effective in December, four months before communications, technology and other personnel start seeing bigger paychecks in April. The move was made because the division considers bus driver positions hard to fill.

“It always becomes a more difficult job to fill when the economy is doing well and the unemployment rate is relatively low because applicants have so many choices as to where they want to work,” Giaramita said.

The pay increase will help the division recruit and retain more drivers, Giaramita said. In the meantime, however, about 1,000 students are anywhere from 15 minutes to more than an hour late for school.

“That’s not an acceptable outcome,” Giaramita said.

In addition to driving for other school divisions, Charlottesville Area Transit or the University of Virginia, drivers can work for a number of businesses to transport goods.

Albemarle schools have also implemented a “step scale” for bus drivers, a program previously only in place for teachers. The step scale gives drivers a salary increase for every year they spend working for the division.

County schools also plan to make some of their driving positions full-time. Currently, bus drivers work about six hours a day. Under the new plan, some drivers could work an additional two hours at school.

“They would work in a school in a support role. They might help with monitoring cafeteria duty, for example, or hallway traffic with kids, or supplement what teachers do in the classroom,” Giaramita said. That, Giaramita said, would make the job more appealing to people.

The school division has four drivers currently in training, but it needs between 25 and 30 more drivers to be fully staffed.

“We need to do better than that, obviously,” Giaramita said.

The school also plans to put new, smaller buses on the road soon. It will be easier to find drivers for the smaller buses, Giaramita said, because drivers don’t need a commercial license to drive them.

The mini-buses were expected to come in January, but arrived in October. The division hopes to buy more.

Still, Giaramita expects the shortage to persist into next year.

“This is not going to be solved overnight,” he said.