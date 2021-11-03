Albemarle County police lock down AHS and MHS following online threat

After receiving information about an unspecified social media threat, Albemarle County police department placed Albemarle High School and then Monticello High School under a modified lockdown for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

After-school activities at both schools were canceled out of an abundance of caution. The modified lockdown meant that students could leave early if their family members picked them up. The exterior doors were locked and the front entrance was blocked, a school division spokeswoman said. Albemarle police officers were on site at both schools.

A spokeswoman for the police department said she didn't have more information to share and that there’s an active investigation underway.

“These incidents are disruptive to our learning environment and disrespectful to all of the students, families and staff who are our school community,” AHS principal Darah Bonham wrote in a message to families Wednesday evening. “We will do everything possible to ensure that those who are responsible are identified and face what can be very serious consequences. Our Anonymous Alerts system, accessible on our home page, can be used to securely and confidentially share any information that could be helpful to this investigation.”