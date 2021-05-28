Albemarle County names three new principals

The Albemarle County School Board has approved the hiring of new principals for Stony Point, Murray and Stone-Robinson Elementary schools, the division announced Friday.

C’ta DeLaurier, currently an assistant principal at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville, will take over the reins at Murray Elementary; Maureen Jensen, a talent development resource teacher, will lead Stony Point; and Angela Stokes, the current assistant principal at Stone-Robinson, is moving up to the principal role.

They will take over for principals who announced in April that they would be leaving their posts June 30, according to a news release.

Clare Keiser, assistant superintendent for organizational development and human resource leadership for the county division, said in the release that the three new principals share qualities that will make them exceptional instructional leaders.

“Their experience speaks to their abilities to share their academic rigor and innovation with teachers and staff,” she said. “Their collaborative support of students will be invaluable in helping every student explore a wide range of interests and reach their full potential. The interpersonal skills they will bring to their leadership are exactly what our families and staff value.”