Albemarle County looks to move forward on Center II, high school redesign efforts

“What we aim for is, if they’re with us for three years, that they are leaving with a certification that matters,” Craddock said.

With an industry-recognized certification from a pathway, Craddock said students should be able to start at an entry-level job in the respective industry and “be ready to go.

In addition, Craddock said that the center is well-designed to help students planning to attend college be more competitive because they’ll have the chance to take more control of their learning and demonstrate their time management skills and project management skills.

Next year’s group of seniors will put this theory to the test after spending three years at Center I.

Craddock said he’s gearing up for a big influx of students next year and planning a series of recruitment events to show students what the facility has to offer. To hit an enrollment target of 250, he would need to recruit 125 new students. About 90% of students continued on at Center I from last school year, which was heartening for Craddock.

About 75% of the students attending Center I this year are white, which is slightly less than last year. However, more Black and Hispanic students also opted for Center I compared with last year. Division-wide, about 65% of students are white.