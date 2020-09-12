Albemarle County joins city in offering free meals to all students

School meals in Albemarle County will be free to all students ages 18 and younger.

According to an email sent to families, the division received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals. The federal government decided to extend the free school-meal program through Dec. 31.

Charlottesville also is providing free meals, which can be picked up along bus routes and at select locations around the community.

Albemarle County is delivering breakfast and lunch to bus stops based on registration. Families can register for meals through the 2020-21 school meals sign-up form. After a family registers, the division said it can take up to 10 school days for delivery to start. Delivery information will be posted in the division’s Parent Portal.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday and can be picked up by the student or other designated person, including a sibling. The division asks families to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during pickup.

Those with questions can contact the child nutrition department at FSRV@k12albemarle.org or (434) 295-0566. More information also is available at k12albemarle.org/our-departments/nutrition.

