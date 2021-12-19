Albemarle considers boosting substitute teacher pay amid shortage

School principals began interviewing for the full-time positions earlier this month, and Redding said the goal was to have them hired by next month.

Substitute shortages have been an issue for several years for Albemarle and other school systems. In 2019, the division implemented several measures including hiring a permanent substitute to float between schools and an incentive for retired teachers to come back to the classroom.

Currently, the division pays retired teachers $125 a day.

Redding said the plan is to make the school-based positions permanent in the upcoming budget.

Every school will hire a sub who reports to that school every single day. Fill in for any vacancy anywhere it's needed. But they're guaranteed that work every day so they're not waiting to get a call saying there's a vacancy.

When a substitute teacher isn’t available, other teachers or school staff in the building often cover their colleague’s classes, Redding said. Those who do so receive additional pay.

“That helps but the continual time missed with planning and the added demands that that puts on our teachers does take a toll,” Redding said.