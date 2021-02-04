Albemarle, Charlottesville look to bring more students back in March

“I think that you are trying to muddy things up, dear colleague,” Wade said. “I think that it's been moved and properly seconded.”

Several parents were concerned about the division’s plan to only offer in-person classes for younger elementary students.

“I simply don't understand the decision not to bring back third and fourth grade,” parent John Wells said.

Jennifer Grover, a parent of two Burnley-Moran Elementary students, said the current plan would have one of her students learning in-person while the other would say at home.

“And it is the upper grade [student] that is struggling,” she said. “ … I feel that it's imperative that all of the elementary students get back as soon as possible.”

McKeever echoed that concern and said the separation of the elementary grades didn’t make sense. She objected to the reopening plan because she wanted to give division leadership more flexibility to bring back more students.

“I do not want to tie the hands of our principals, or you, Dr. Atkins, in getting as many students back as possible and that's what I feel like option A does,” McKeever, echoing a concern she raised at the board’s meeting last month.