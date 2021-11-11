Albemarle, Charlottesville adjust school calendars to give teachers more planning time

“This also supports them taking care of themselves,” Gurley said.

Before Thursday's approval of the modified calendar, Albemarle schools superintendent Matt Haas said that teachers have had to give up planning time during the day because of "workforce instability" that has left many unfilled positions in the school system. Additionally, the division has identified a need for school support employees to receive more professional development, which would be provided on the work days.

For Charlottesville, Gurley proposed making March 18 and April 1 teacher work days and holidays for students. President’s Day, or Feb. 21, would become a day off for everyone, under the proposed plan. To add time back into the calendar, Jan. 21, a Friday, would switch from an early dismissal day to a full day.

On teacher work days, Gurley said employees can work in-person or remotely.

“From my time being a classroom teacher and administrator, I will tell you that the longest stretch mentally is the time from the Martin Luther King holiday to spring break,” Gurley said. “Typically, there are no planned days off and teachers are just counting down and looking for snow days. What I wanted to do is address the fatigue that happens with employees during that time.”