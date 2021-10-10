Albemarle brings students with disabilities into buildings to work on mask-wearing

Atthowe said the school system is employing several of the same techniques that VIA has seen success with — breaking the mask-wearing skill into small steps, gradually building on each as a student tolerates it.

“We’re really looking at how to help students feel more relaxed while they’re wearing a mask and make it be as positive of an experience as possible, as opposed to something that’s really stressful or unpleasant,” she said. “Every child is different. … So we would want to make sure that we’re partnering with the family and seeing what the needs are there and then really getting to know the specific needs of each child in their classroom and their setting.”

‘Kids like him adapt’

Billy Gorman started working on mask-wearing with his son, Desi, in the early days of the pandemic. Desi, who is on the autism spectrum, is a sixth-grader at Henley Middle School this year.

To help him learn to wear a mask, Gorman said he would wear a mask himself when out in public places, such as the grocery store, and correct Desi if the covering slipped below his nose. They also experimented with different types of masks to find one that was comfortable.