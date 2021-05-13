Albemarle board approves plans for coming school year

To offer five days of in-person instruction, additional staff most likely will be hired to support smaller class sizes with three feet of social distancing in place, among other changes, according to the county presentation. Mask-wearing and other mitigation measures, such as ventilation and air filters, will continue to be in place, according to last week’s presentation.

Since then, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use for ages 12 to 15, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask inside or outside.

Eileen Gomez, the division’s COVD-19 coordinator, said vaccinations for students will start next week at Albemarle High School. Staff members are working to schedule clinics at other high schools and middle schools, as well, she said.

As opposed to this year, the division’s new virtual school will be separate from other schools; however, students can still participate in extracurriculars and receive additional support from their home school.

At the start of Thursday’s meeting, the board voted to appoint Reed Gillespie as principal of the virtual school. Gillespie is currently an assistant principal at Western Albemarle High School.