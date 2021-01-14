Albemarle board allows winter sports, extracurriculars to move forward as classes switch to all-online

Winter sports in Albemarle schools, as well as extracurriculars such as drama and band, can continue while all classes are online following a 6-1 vote by the county School Board.

Previously, the division didn’t allow athletics and extracurriculars during the first and second stages of the reopening plan. That would have meant a stop to those activities next week, when the division reverts back to all-virtual classes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

School Board members said they had received a lot of emails from concerned parents and students about how stopping the winter sports season would negatively affect them. Student-athletes in Albemarle have been practicing since Dec. 7, and games for the winter season begin Friday.

About 600 students are participating in winter sports and 95 are part of extracurriculars, from jazz band to military club.

Before voting, several board members said they were concerned about the mental health of students.