AHS teacher among elite group chosen for fellowship related to the Holocaust

“I don’t wait until World War II to talk about it,” he said. “I’ve already prepped my students from the beginning with a variety of activities. But once we get to that portion, I feel confident that the students are going to at least come away with knowing more than if they were in another classroom.”

He’ll be teaching U.S. History, World History and the African-American History elective at AHS this coming school year. This will be his second year at Albemarle and 21st in education.

“I think it's important that our students really understand that when we say about the Holocaust that we cannot let this happen again, it's not a bumper sticker saying,” he said.

He said he wants students to think about what it means to be indifferent to another individual.

“It doesn't have to be on a grand scale,” he said. “It can just be something as indifferent as ignoring your classmate or teasing your classmates. While that may not be a genocide, it will lead you to experience that you can put that person that you've been indifferent to, you can put them on the margin, and that that's what I'm trying to get at. To have students really look at themselves and really hone in on asking that question: Am I doing something today that's going to make a person feel less on the margins?”