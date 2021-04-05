AHS student wins $35,000 Couric scholarship

An Albemarle High School senior heading to Stanford University in the fall is the recipient of the Emily Couric Leadership Forum’s top college scholarship.

Aditi Prakash is receiving the $35,000 Emily Couric Leadership Scholarship. Nine other area students are receiving scholarships that range from $7,000 to $15,000.

Prakash plans to become an educational policymaker, according to a news release from the organization. She also hopes to continue to foster a love of science among economically and educationally disadvantaged students.

The 10 area high school students were nominated by Charlottesville and Albemarle schools and will be recognized at a virtual event next week. The organization is awarding more than $100,000 in college scholarships this year.

Including this year's prizes, the forum will have given out more than $1 million in scholarships in the last 21 years.