AHS student wins $35,000 Couric scholarship

An Albemarle High School senior heading to Stanford University in the fall is the recipient of the Emily Couric Leadership Forum’s top college scholarship.
Aditi Prakash is receiving the $35,000 Emily Couric Leadership Scholarship. Nine other area students are receiving scholarships that range from $7,000 to $15,000.
Prakash plans to become an educational policymaker, according to a news release from the organization. She also hopes to continue to foster a love of science among economically and educationally disadvantaged students.
The 10 area high school students were nominated by Charlottesville and Albemarle schools and will be recognized at a virtual event next week. The organization is awarding more than $100,000 in college scholarships this year.
Including this year's prizes, the forum will have given out more than $1 million in scholarships in the last 21 years.
“We are so grateful to sponsors and donors who are investing in the future of women’s leadership,” said Colette Sheehy, chairwoman of the forum’s board. “We regret that we are unable to gather face-to-face at our traditional annual luncheon but are certain you will be inspired and uplifted by the free virtual event and the video messages from our winners. We are confident these exceptional students will go on to demonstrate they are worth every bit invested in their futures.”
Rachel Field, a senior at Monticello High School, is the winner of the 2021 Joshua J. Scott Merit Award, which is $15,000.
Field had conducted research in neurodegeneration and also developed novel ways to tutor young students in Hebrew through her synagogue, according to the release.
Dr. Vivian Pinn, a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, is the winner of the forum’s annual Women’s Leadership Award. Among other accomplishments, Pinn founded the Office of Research on Women’s Health at the National Institutes of Health.
Pinn will address the scholarship recipients and other attendees at the April 14 virtual awards event, which is open to the public. To register, go to emilycouricleadershipforum.org.
Those receiving $7,000 scholarships are:
■ Cindy Buezo-Sanchez, The Covenant School
■ Lauren Dugger, Charlottesville High School
■ Sophie Farr, Tandem Friends School
■ Elsa Ferguson, the Renaissance School
■ Sophie McClung, Miller School of Albemarle
■ Ellie Powell, St. Anne's-Belfield School