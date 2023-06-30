In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to ban colleges from using race as a factor to admit students, it is unclear what the University of Virginia will do now.

The commonwealth’s flagship university said it remains committed to creating a diverse campus after Thursday’s landmark ruling, but details were scant on how that will be accomplished in a post-affirmative action world.

"We are still evaluating the opinion to determine how it may affect our current admissions approach and what changes we may need to make as a result. We will, of course, continue to follow the law. We will also continue to do everything within our legal authority to recruit and admit a class of students who are diverse across every possible dimension and to make every student feel welcome and included here at UVA," UVa President Jim Ryan said in a statement.

“Our commitment to diversity, in short, is not diminished, even if our ability to pursue that goal is constrained. Diversity, in all its forms, is critical to the educational experience, because students learn not just from their professors but from each other,” Ryan said.

Experts say that the most likely outcome is that the university will adopt a host of what are called race-neutral policies. But as history shows, race finds a way to factor into those policies as it finds ways to factor into all of life, and race-neutral policies have faced their own criticism and legal scrutiny.

Looking to the past

Many think Virginia will approach the issue in a way similar to how California did when it became the first state to ban race-conscious admissions in 1996.

Based on admissions data, the big takeaway from California is that nothing can fully substitute for how affirmative action increased diversity at universities. Not even using proxies for race, such as income and parental education levels, worked as well as affirmative action.

When the ban took effect, the diversity at the most selective schools plummeted. In 1998, the first admissions cycle affected by the ban, Black and Hispanic first-year students at the University of California, Los Angeles, and U.C. Berkeley dropped by nearly half. However, less selective California universities saw little change in their Black and Hispanic enrollment.

“Those less selective U.C. schools lost some students because of the ban on affirmative action, but they gained new Black and Hispanic students who would have likely gone to UC Berkeley or UCLA but could not be admitted without affirmative action,” Zachary Bleemer, a Yale University professor of economics who studies affirmative action, told The Daily Progress.

By the fall of 2006, the number of Black first-year students at UCLA dropped to 96 students in a class of nearly 5,000 — a number so low that the students became known as the “Infamous 96.”

Numbers have bounded back close to pre-ban levels, but only after millions of dollars were spent to recruit diverse candidates. The California university system has spent more than $500 million in outreach to underserved minority students since 2004, according to a Supreme Court brief filed by lawyers for the U.C. system last year.

Similarities

Like UCLA, UVa is the commonwealth’s flagship university and a highly selective one at that. That is why Bleemer expects rapid drops in the next few years at UVa and other elite institutions in the next few years.

“I expect to see the number of minority students especially at those very selective schools, like UVa, to take a nosedive.”

The only concrete policy that UVa has outlined to help increase diversity is strikingly like UCLA’s largely unsuccessful effort to reach diverse communities.

In early June, UVa committed to expanding its staff of recruiters with plans to target 40 high schools throughout the state that have little history of sending applicants. The decision was prompted after UVa found that, while 20% of 12th-graders at the wealthiest Virginia schools applied, only 6% of students at the most disadvantaged schools did.

University officials did not say how much the expansion would cost or who would be footing the bill. And Bleemer was skeptical of how well the program would work.

“Large-scale outreach to minority-majority high schools does not work like officials think,” Bleemer said. “Despite that policy, California still saw little gains for minority students, and then the programs were largely discontinued.”

Lessons for UVa

California’s long struggle to bring diversity to its campuses offers lessons to UVa now that it must stop using race as a factor in admissions.

In the early 2000s, UCLA realized the evident lack of diversity after Proposition 209 was adopted. To fix it, the school started using “holistic review” in admissions. That meant the university would consider a wide range of factors in its admissions decisions, including but not limited to grade point average, family income, geography and first-generation station.

Importantly, race was not one of the factors, but the wanted outcome was achieved. he percentages of Black and Latino students began to rebound. Critics say the “holistic” factors worked as proxies to determine a person’s race.

After a few years, things got complicated. A UCLA professor released a study in 2012 claiming the school was letting Black and Latino students in at higher rates than White or Asian students who should have ranked just the same under the new holistic review. Essentially, that meant the university was breaking California law and instituting affirmative action.

Like UCLA, UVa already uses a “holistic admissions” process. The one key difference is that it factors in race in admissions.

For the movement, UVa will be able to keep tabs on student demographics.

Even with quotas being banned, critics have said the university has them. Trends of admittance at the university in the past 10 years show a commonality of demographics for each first-year class. Those demographic statistics closely resemble the statewide demographic populations for each group

Hiding the box

To the relief of colleges across the country scrambling to cope with the Supreme Court’s decision, many may already have been given a legal lifeline for the time being.

In May, the Common App preemptively acted on the so-called “race box” on applications around the country. Starting Aug. 1, colleges will have the option to hide the information in those boxes from their own admissions teams.

The “race box” is the section of a college application where students can check a box disclosing whether they identify as Hispanic, Asian, Black or White, among other choices.

Each year, millions of students apply to more than 1,000 colleges and universities through the universal Common Application. The new option is supposed to help colleges comply “with whatever legal standard the Supreme Court will set in regard to race in admissions,” Common App said in a statement.

The opt-out feature for colleges could put more pressure on applicants to talk about their racial and ethnic background through other means, mainly in essays or teacher recommendations.

UVa’s admissions office, Board of Visitors and the president’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Other options

Beemer outlined that UVa might also consider other race-neutral admissions policies, such as continuing test optional policies for students.

“The popular trend right now appears to be test optional policies. Many were adopted in the pandemic and have not left,” he said.

In 2020, amid the pandemic, almost every college in the nation, UVa included, gave students the option to opt out of standardized testing as an admissions factor. That policy has remained in place, even as it has become safe to return to the classroom.

The rationale many point to is that standardized tests, such as the ACT or SAT, perpetuate systemic disparities as wealthier and Whiter students have greater access to tutoring and test prep that help them excel over student who do not have such privileges.

Another option Bleemer said is available to colleges is something called a “percent plan.” The policy is already in place in Texas. Percent plans guarantee admission to a certain percentage of top graduates from each high school in a state or region.

Texas adopted the top 10% plan when affirmative action was struck down by a federal court there. It said the top 10% of every high school graduate in the state will be admitted to the University of Texas, and they said the reason for that would that would help create racial diversity,” Kim Forde-Mazrui, a UVa law professor who also studies affirmative action, told The Daily Progress.

Yet, many of these plans are already facing legal challenges. It remains likely that race-neutral policies are the next step for an emboldened and far more conservative Supreme Court. In his opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas outlined his strong belief the Constitution is “colorblind,” and thus any direct or indirect consideration of race would be unconstitutional.

Regardless of what path UVa takes next, Bleemer was insistent that diversity is in serious peril.

“The educational losses experienced by Black and Hispanic students with the loss of affirmative action and the court’s decision today far exceed any of the aggregate gains of White and Asian students.”