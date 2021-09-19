ACPS to offer $2,500 bonus to bus drivers, school nurses amid staffing shortage

Facing a shortage of more than a dozen school bus drivers, Albemarle County Public Schools plans to offer a $2,500 bonus for new and current drivers.

That’s $100 more than a bonus Charlottesville is offering for school bus drivers. The county school division also is asking families to drive their children to school, if possible, and is planning to expand walk zones around schools, which would mean more students walking or biking to school.

Albemarle officials are expecting the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area to make the shortage worse.

“Over the past two weeks, I've observed adjacent school divisions cutting back on transportation services and dramatically impacting school schedules due to driver shortages,” county schools Superintendent Matt Haas said in a recent video message. “I want to avoid that here in Albemarle if we can.”

Because more families have been driving their children to school, Haas said the division has been able to eliminate some bus routes and lower the number of drivers needed.

Additionally, students who don’t ride the bus for 10 consecutive days will lose their seat. The division also is expanding the use of vans to transport students because those vehicles do not require a commercial driver’s license.