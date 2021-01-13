ACPS to go all-virtual for two weeks, starting next Tuesday

Because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Albemarle County students will return to all-online classes starting next Tuesday, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The school division, which returned to in-person class for some elementary students on Monday, will remain online for at least two weeks, officials said. Case numbers will be reevaluated weekly after that, with an announcement about the plan for classes to be made on Wednesdays.

Several school divisions in the area have switched to all-online classes in response to the rise in cases. As of Wednesday, schools in Greene County and Fluvanna County are the only ones in the area still offering in-person instruction.

Albemarle Superintendent Matt Haas announced the decision in an email to families Wednesday. He was set to recommend to the School Board on Thursday whether to open up in-person classes to more students.

Haas is no longer planning to do so, according to his message.